SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, SuperCom presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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SuperCom Trading Down 2.2%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SuperCom during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SuperCom by 213.3% during the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SuperCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SuperCom by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

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SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) is a technology firm specializing in electronic monitoring, digital identity and secure IoT solutions. The company develops and delivers hardware and software platforms designed to monitor individuals in correctional and pre-trial settings, as well as to provide secure digital identity credentials for governments and commercial clients. SuperCom’s core offerings include GPS and radio frequency (RF) tracking devices, biometric readers, secure communications modules and cloud-based monitoring portals.

In addition to correctional monitoring, SuperCom has expanded into the digital identity and eHealth sectors.

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