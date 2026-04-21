Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

AUGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aura Minerals in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aura Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

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Aura Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Aura Minerals stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88. Aura Minerals has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a positive return on equity of 94.81% and a negative net margin of 8.61%.The firm had revenue of $321.66 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Aura Minerals will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -251.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aura Minerals news, CEO Rodrigo Cardoso Barbosa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $658,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 859,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,588,415.90. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUGO. Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Aura Minerals during the third quarter worth about $216,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aura Minerals during the third quarter worth about $3,721,000. North of South Capital LLP purchased a new position in Aura Minerals during the third quarter worth about $3,088,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Aura Minerals during the third quarter worth about $16,744,000.

About Aura Minerals

(Get Free Report)

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

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