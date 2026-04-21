NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.25.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2%

NVDA opened at $202.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $95.04 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 5,086 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 56,034 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 26,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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