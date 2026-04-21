ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ICU Medical from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.33.

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ICU Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $130.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,532.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.03. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $160.29.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $535.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 52.0% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 44,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

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ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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