Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.7280 per share and revenue of $1.5965 billion for the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 17.69%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of EW stock opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $68.63 and a twelve month high of $87.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $82,518.62. Following the sale, the vice president owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,975.32. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,040,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,507.96. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,058 shares of company stock worth $7,118,636. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.8% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

View Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.