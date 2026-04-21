eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EBAY. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on eBay from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

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eBay Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of eBay stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. eBay has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $107.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.08.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total value of $2,168,199.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,154.85. This represents a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $1,215,660.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,600.60. This trade represents a 28.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,393 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,504. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in eBay by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,572 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 44,851 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 48.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,543 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of eBay by 26.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 325,678 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 67,731 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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