PICS (NASDAQ:PICS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PICS (NASDAQ:PICS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PICS. Bank of America assumed coverage on PICS in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on PICS from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised PICS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised PICS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on PICS in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

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PICS Trading Down 4.5%

Insider Transactions at PICS

PICS stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.59. PICS has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $19.95.

In other PICS news, Director William Rodney Pruett purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

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