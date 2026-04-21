Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.49). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9%

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. BTIG Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VKTX

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, insider Neil William Aubuchon purchased 4,475 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 4,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,912.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 39,886 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $230,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company’s pipeline leverages small-molecule approaches to target hormone signaling pathways implicated in conditions such as non‐alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes and muscle wasting disorders.

The company’s lead programs include VK2809, a thyroid hormone receptor‐beta agonist designed to reduce liver fat and improve lipid profiles in patients with NASH and dyslipidemia, and VK5211, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) aimed at enhancing muscle mass and function in individuals with muscle wasting conditions.

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