GATX (GATX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.41 per share and revenue of $608.3690 million for the quarter. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. GATX had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

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GATX Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of GATX stock opened at $200.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.73. The company has a current ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 16.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. GATX has a 12-month low of $140.75 and a 12-month high of $205.56.

GATX Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GATX

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.29, for a total value of $509,372.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,433. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $1,001,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,226.73. The trade was a 40.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 9,795 shares of company stock worth $1,907,525 over the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GATX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in GATX by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world’s leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company’s core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

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