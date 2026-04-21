ServiceNow (NOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $3.7468 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ServiceNow to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ServiceNow Stock Up 3.1%

ServiceNow stock opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48. The company has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,419.01. The trade was a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

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ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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