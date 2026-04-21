ServiceNow (NOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $3.7468 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ServiceNow to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ServiceNow Stock Up 3.1%
ServiceNow stock opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48. The company has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOW
Insider Transactions at ServiceNow
In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,419.01. The trade was a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow
Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $185 price target, giving investors a bullish anchor and signaling conviction from a sell-side shop. BTIG Reaffirms Buy
- Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow announced AI deployments across the manufacturing value chain (Hannover), which highlights tangible product traction and enterprise use cases that support recurring revenue growth. ServiceNow Puts AI to Work Across Manufacturing
- Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer publicly said he expects “a very solid number,” which can boost short-term investor sentiment and encourage momentum buying into earnings. Jim Cramer on ServiceNow
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks preview notes Q1 revenue is expected to rise ~21% but flags AI transition, competition and valuation as risks — useful context for earnings-season positioning but not a direct catalyst. Zacks Q1 Preview
- Neutral Sentiment: Partner ecosystem news: Brillio was named a rising star in the ISG ServiceNow ecosystem report (Europe), supporting services/channel momentum but with limited near-term revenue impact. Brillio Recognized in ISG Report
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis pieces warn that ServiceNow’s growth expectations are high versus its stretched valuation; Seeking Alpha argues required earnings growth may be too aggressive for a clear buy. Seeking Alpha Q1 Preview
- Negative Sentiment: Comparisons to Oracle and other cloud peers highlight Oracle’s stronger cloud growth and backlog, reinforcing competitive risk that could pressure multiples for ServiceNow. Oracle vs. ServiceNow
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets frame the situation as a “SaaS-pocalypse” stress test — headlines about the stock “crashing” and survival narratives amplify downside fears ahead of earnings, adding volatility risk. Why Is ServiceNow Stock Crashing?
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.
The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.
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