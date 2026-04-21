LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.29.

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LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LCII opened at $121.39 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $74.46 and a 1 year high of $159.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.35.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.04 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 4.57%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-9.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Insider Activity at LCI Industries

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 20,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $2,956,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,698.52. This trade represents a 66.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.76, for a total value of $1,427,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 334,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,820,745.48. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,137,900. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,806,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 870,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59,734 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 8,419.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,686,000 after purchasing an additional 730,453 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 672,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,597,000 after purchasing an additional 53,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

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LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

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