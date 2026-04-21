ASGN (ASGN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect ASGN to post earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $970.4790 million for the quarter. ASGN has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.020 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $980.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.85%.The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ASGN to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ASGN Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67. ASGN has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $60.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in ASGN in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,588,000 after buying an additional 178,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on ASGN in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASGN presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $54.71.

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About ASGN

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ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) is a leading provider of specialized staffing and professional services, delivering tailored solutions across information technology, digital transformation, engineering and scientific disciplines. Through its diversified portfolio of brands, ASGN connects clients—ranging from life sciences and healthcare firms to technology enterprises and government agencies—with highly skilled consultants, project teams and permanent personnel. The company’s model emphasizes both temporary staffing and long-term consulting engagements to address complex talent and project needs.

ASGN’s service offerings are organized into two main business segments.

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