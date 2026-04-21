Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 0.06.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $202.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.86 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.71%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 17,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $772,331.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,082.08. This represents a 59.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $363,972.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,972.78. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 61,479 shares of company stock worth $2,832,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,320,000 after purchasing an additional 90,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,409,000 after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 45.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,481,000 after purchasing an additional 332,846 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 888,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 653,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after buying an additional 67,452 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company’s core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company’s lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still’s disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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