Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $246.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $346.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.67.

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Pool Stock Performance

POOL opened at $232.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.45 and a 200 day moving average of $243.95. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $195.49 and a fifty-two week high of $345.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $982.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.14 million. Pool had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, SVP Romain Kenneth G. St bought 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,215,805.20. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 82,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,115,716.15. The trade was a 7.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 110,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,572,140. The trade was a 4.76% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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