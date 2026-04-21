Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.77.

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Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $127.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Treace Medical Concepts has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $7.78.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 59.91% and a negative net margin of 27.74%.The business had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.76 million. Analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative surgical solutions for foot and ankle conditions. The company’s flagship product, the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System, addresses the underlying joint instability that causes bunion deformity through a patented, multi-plane correction approach. The system combines proprietary instrumentation, fixation plates, and a comprehensive surgical protocol designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce recurrence rates.

The Lapiplasty System has received clearance from the U.S.

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