Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $3.87 Average PT from Analysts

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.87.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRVG shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Trivago N.V. ADS from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Trivago N.V. ADS from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Trivago N.V. ADS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trivago N.V. ADS
Trivago N.V. ADS Price Performance
Shares of TRVG opened at $2.78 on Friday. Trivago N.V. ADS has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.32 million, a P/E ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93.
Trivago N.V. ADS Company Profile
Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ: TRVG) operates as a leading online travel metasearch platform focused on helping consumers compare hotel prices worldwide. Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, the company aggregates accommodation offers from hotel websites, online travel agencies and other booking platforms, enabling travelers to find optimal rates and availability across millions of properties. Its platform is accessible via desktop and mobile applications, offering user-friendly search filters, customer reviews and detailed property information to support informed booking decisions.
The company’s primary revenue model centers on cost-per-click (CPC) advertising, where accommodation providers and travel agencies bid for prominent placement in search results.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Trivago N.V. ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago N.V. ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.