Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $3.87 Average PT from Analysts

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRVG shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Trivago N.V. ADS from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Trivago N.V. ADS from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trivago N.V. ADS

Trivago N.V. ADS Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Trivago N.V. ADS by 612.2% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 554,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 477,060 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Trivago N.V. ADS by 589.3% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 553,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 473,538 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS during the third quarter valued at $559,000. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trivago N.V. ADS by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 393,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Trivago N.V. ADS by 272.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.78 on Friday. Trivago N.V. ADS has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.32 million, a P/E ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93.

Trivago N.V. ADS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ: TRVG) operates as a leading online travel metasearch platform focused on helping consumers compare hotel prices worldwide. Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, the company aggregates accommodation offers from hotel websites, online travel agencies and other booking platforms, enabling travelers to find optimal rates and availability across millions of properties. Its platform is accessible via desktop and mobile applications, offering user-friendly search filters, customer reviews and detailed property information to support informed booking decisions.

The company’s primary revenue model centers on cost-per-click (CPC) advertising, where accommodation providers and travel agencies bid for prominent placement in search results.

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