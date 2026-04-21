FY2026 EPS Estimates for Savara Lowered by Lifesci Capital

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savara in a report issued on Thursday, April 16th. Lifesci Capital analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Savara’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Savara’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

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Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SVRA. William Blair set a $10.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Savara Trading Down 2.9%

Savara stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.32. Savara has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,086,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,893,000. VR Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 172.7% during the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 8,884,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,624 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,496,000. Finally, Spruce Street Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

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Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare respiratory diseases. The company specializes in in-licensing, advancing and potentially bringing to market novel treatments that address severe pulmonary conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead candidate, Molgradex (recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF), is under regulatory review for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), a rare lung disease characterized by the accumulation of surfactant.

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