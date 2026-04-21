Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

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Anglo American Stock Down 1.4%

Anglo American Company Profile

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $24.93 on Friday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20.

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Anglo American plc is a multinational mining company headquartered in London that explores for, mines, processes and markets a broad range of commodities. Its principal activities cover the extraction and processing of bulk and specialty metals and minerals, including copper, iron ore, platinum group metals (PGMs), diamonds, nickel and both metallurgical and thermal coal. Anglo American’s operations span the full value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to mineral processing, smelting, refining and the sale of mined products to industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

The company has a long history in the mining industry, having been established in the early 20th century and grown into one of the world’s major mining groups.

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