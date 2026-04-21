Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Synergy CHC Q1 Earnings

Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Synergy CHC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets analyst E. Woo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synergy CHC’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Ascendiant Capital Markets also issued estimates for Synergy CHC’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Synergy CHC from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d-)” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Synergy CHC Price Performance

Shares of SNYR opened at $0.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. Synergy CHC has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter. Synergy CHC had a negative net margin of 42.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%.

Institutional Trading of Synergy CHC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNYR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synergy CHC during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Synergy CHC in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Synergy CHC in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Synergy CHC in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synergy CHC in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

Synergy CHC Company Profile

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Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

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