Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVNS. Zacks Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Avanos Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.05. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.70 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Avanos Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 969.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 49.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 433.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

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Avanos Medical is a global medical technology company that develops and markets a broad portfolio of medical devices intended to improve patient outcomes in hospital, outpatient and post-acute care settings. The company’s products focus on three core therapy areas—pain management, enteral feeding and respiratory care—designed to help clinicians manage post-operative pain, deliver nutrition support and assist breathing for patients across a variety of acute and chronic conditions.

In its pain management segment, Avanos offers both non-opioid drug delivery systems and cryoanalgesia devices, including ambulatory infusion pumps and cooled radiofrequency ablation platforms.

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