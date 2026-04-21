Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

EXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.82.

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Eagle Materials Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $205.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.17 and a 200-day moving average of $214.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.39. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $171.99 and a 52-week high of $243.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $555.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.41 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 130.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

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Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company’s primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

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