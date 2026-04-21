Otis Worldwide (OTIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $3.7708 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Otis Worldwide to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $75.27 and a 12-month high of $101.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.58.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, New Street Research set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 56,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $5,099,565.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,134.08. This trade represents a 19.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 47,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $4,422,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,486. This trade represents a 62.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 158,013 shares of company stock worth $14,337,635 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 63.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis’s business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

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