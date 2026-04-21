Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (UVSP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania to post earnings of $0.8130 per share and revenue of $84.8490 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.54 million. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, analysts expect Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania alerts:

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $38.22.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 15.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,475,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after buying an additional 193,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after buying an additional 104,516 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the first quarter valued at $1,467,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 27.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UVSP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UVSP

About Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

(Get Free Report)

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a financial holding company headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania, operating through its primary subsidiary, Univest Bank and Trust Co The company offers a comprehensive range of banking services, including commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, mortgage banking, treasury and payment solutions, and wealth management services. Through its community banking model, Univest serves individuals, small to middle-market businesses, and nonprofit and public institutions.

Founded in 1893 as Souderton Industrial Savings Association, Univest has grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.