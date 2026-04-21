Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Shares Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.9010. Approximately 13,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 74,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.0250.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APYRF shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.5%

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

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Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based real estate investment trust that owns, develops and manages urban office environments in key metropolitan markets. Established in 2003, the trust focuses on acquiring and revitalizing centrally located office buildings, with an emphasis on preserving historic and architecturally significant properties. Allied Properties REIT is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and its units trade in the United States on the OTC Markets under the symbol APYRF.

The company’s portfolio comprises primarily low-rise and mid-rise office buildings situated in major urban business districts, including Toronto’s downtown core and select properties in Montréal, Ottawa and Vancouver.

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