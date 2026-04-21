Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Trading Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.50 and last traded at C$9.50. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.35.

Builders Capital Mortgage Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$29.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.50.

About Builders Capital Mortgage

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Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

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