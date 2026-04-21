BH Macro USD (LON:BHMU) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

BH Macro USD (LON:BHMU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.22 and last traded at GBX 4.22. 306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.26.

BH Macro USD Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £13.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.25.

BH Macro USD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

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