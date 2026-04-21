CACI International (CACI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.09 per share and revenue of $2.3583 billion for the quarter. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-28.920 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The information technology services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CACI International to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $31 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $520.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. CACI International has a 1 year low of $409.62 and a 1 year high of $683.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $721.00 to $614.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Truist Financial set a $800.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $690.00 to $645.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $752.00 to $787.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.73.

Read Our Latest Report on CACI International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.30, for a total transaction of $132,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,812.40. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.06, for a total transaction of $1,230,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,949,120.86. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defiance ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CACI International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in CACI International by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.