Hexcel (HXL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Hexcel to post earnings of $0.4321 per share and revenue of $488.1140 million for the quarter. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.78%.The company had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hexcel to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average of $78.16. Hexcel has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $95.22.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Hexcel

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other news, insider Amy S. Evans sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,979 shares in the company, valued at $183,651.20. The trade was a 43.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 21.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 12,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hexcel from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HXL

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel’s product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.