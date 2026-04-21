Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $9.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

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Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $9.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.37.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 146,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $647,582.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 50,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $209,865.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 807,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,565.05. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 934,313 shares of company stock worth $3,967,085 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 575.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

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