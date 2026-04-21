CSX (CSX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect CSX to post earnings of $0.3974 per share and revenue of $3.4975 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. CSX had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CSX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CSX Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CSX stock opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. CSX has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CSX Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $3,740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 165,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,876.28. This represents a 35.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 146,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,165.80. The trade was a 20.57% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,123 shares of company stock worth $7,454,854. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CSX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX’s freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

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