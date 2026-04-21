Versigent (NYSE:VGNT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Versigent (NYSE:VGNT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VGNT. UBS Group initiated coverage on Versigent in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Versigent in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Versigent in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Versigent in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Versigent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

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Versigent Stock Performance

VGNT opened at $34.78 on Friday. Versigent has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

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