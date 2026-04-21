Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.86 and last traded at GBX 13.86. 1,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.90.

Tetragon Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of £11.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Tetragon Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetragon is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company. Its non-voting shares are listed on Euronext in Amsterdam, a regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V., and also traded on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Our investment manager is Tetragon Financial Management LP. Find out more at www.tetragoninv.com.

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