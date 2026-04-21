Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Capital One Financial set a $15.00 target price on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded Golub Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

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Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 38.57% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13,588.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company’s core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

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