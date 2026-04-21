Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Receives GBX 305 Average Price Target from Analysts

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 305.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Moonpig Group from GBX 275 to GBX 285 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Friday, March 20th.

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Moonpig Group Stock Down 0.5%

Moonpig Group Company Profile

Shares of MOON opened at GBX 215 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -271.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.30. Moonpig Group has a one year low of GBX 190.20 and a one year high of GBX 262.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £659.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 212.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 211.28.

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Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences. The Moonpig brand also operates in Ireland, Australia and the United States.

The Group’s leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

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