Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.5580 and last traded at $1.58. 30,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 302,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is a Canadian precious metals company focused on the exploration and development of gold assets in northern Canada. The company’s principal asset is the Back River gold project, located in Nunavut’s Kitikmeot region. Through an integrated approach that combines geological research, environmental stewardship and community engagement, Sabina aims to advance its flagship project from the development stage into full-scale production.

The Back River gold project encompasses multiple deposits, including Goose Main and George, as well as several satellite zones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.