Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Trading Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 126 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,409% from the average daily volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 1.8%

The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -148.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92.

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Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

The Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) operate as a professional baseball franchise competing in Major League Baseball (MLB). Headquartered in the Atlanta metropolitan area, the company’s primary business activities include staging regular-season and postseason baseball games, managing ticket sales, and cultivating broadcast and streaming partnerships. Through its ownership under Liberty Media Corporation, the Braves leverage national and international media agreements to distribute live game content and highlight programming across television, radio, and digital platforms.

Beyond on-field competition, the Atlanta Braves generate revenue through sponsorship agreements, in-stadium concessions, and merchandise sales.

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