Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (CVE:BUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.42. 430,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 800,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

Grande West Transportation Group Trading Down 2.4%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.42. The stock has a market cap of C$70.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Grande West Transportation Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

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