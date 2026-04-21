Spectral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Trading Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Spectral Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 19,291 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 7,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.0180.

Spectral Diagnostics Stock Down 1.8%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $293.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.10.

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Spectral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million.

About Spectral Diagnostics

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. It also develops and manufactures monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, recombinant cardiac proteins, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies.

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