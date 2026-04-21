Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €28.36 and last traded at €27.84. 244,396 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.74.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.37.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders. This segment also provides devices for general ophthalmological examination and care, including slit lamps, refractometers, tonometers, optical coherence tomography devices, and fundus cameras; and devices for functional diagnostics (perimeters), as well as digital products for storage, evaluation, and sharing of clinical data.

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