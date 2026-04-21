BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.93 and last traded at GBX 0.94. Approximately 898,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,576,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.94.

BioPharma Credit Trading Down 0.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.21.

About BioPharma Credit

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BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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