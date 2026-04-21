Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. 77,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 38,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.6920.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TOLWF

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

About Trican Well Service

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd. is a Canada-based oilfield services company specializing in well completion and intervention solutions for the global energy sector. The company’s core offerings include hydraulic fracturing (fracing), coiled tubing, cementing, acidizing, nitrogen services and well stimulation technologies. Trican’s hydraulic fracturing operations are supported by a fleet of high-pressure pumping equipment designed to meet the demands of unconventional resource plays.

In addition to its pressure-pumping capabilities, Trican provides coiled tubing services for well cleanouts, stimulations and underbalanced operations, as well as cementing services that ensure zonal isolation and well integrity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.