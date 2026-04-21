Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Trading Up 7.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 195,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 109,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Duluth Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

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Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.65 million. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duluth

About Duluth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Duluth Holdings Inc operates as a specialty retailer of workwear, outdoor apparel and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading Co name. The company’s product line includes work pants, durable outerwear, performance-based shirts, base layers and specialized gear such as tool belts and backpacks. Duluth Trading Co focuses on combining practical functionality with style, targeting tradespeople, outdoor enthusiasts and anyone in need of rugged, long-lasting clothing.

Since its founding in 1989, Duluth Trading Co has grown from a regional catalog business into a national retail chain.

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