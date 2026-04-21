Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 156.74 and last traded at GBX 159.40. 325,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,768,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 382 to GBX 264 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 269.67.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Stock Down 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of £472.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 201.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99.

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 10.19 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Financial Software had a return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 23.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC will post 8.7583445 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Financial Software

(Get Free Report)

Alfa has been delivering leading-edge technology to the global asset finance and leasing industry since 1990. Our specialised expertise enables us to deliver the most challenging systems transformation projects successfully.

Alfa Systems, our class-leading SaaS platform, is at the heart of the world’s largest and most progressive asset finance operations. Supporting all types of automotive, equipment and wholesale finance, Alfa Systems is proven at volume and across borders, and trusted by leading brands to manage complex portfolios, drive efficiency and sustainability, and enhance the customer experience.

With full functionality for originations, servicing and collections, Alfa Systems is live in 37 countries, representing an integrated point solution, a rapid off-the-shelf implementation, or an end-to-end platform for the complex global enterprise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.