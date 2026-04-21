Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Financial Analysis

Volatility & Risk

Wilmar International has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Dundee shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wilmar International and Dundee”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilmar International $70.42 billion 0.28 $1.41 billion N/A N/A Dundee $3.84 million 82.58 $229.38 million $2.93 1.20

Wilmar International has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee.

Profitability

This table compares Wilmar International and Dundee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilmar International N/A N/A N/A Dundee 5,776.38% 98.30% 94.33%

Summary

Dundee beats Wilmar International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wilmar International

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Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others. The Food Products segment engages in the processing, branding, and distribution of a range of edible food products, including vegetable oils, sugar, flour, rice, noodles, specialty fats, snacks, bakery, and dairy products, as well as ready-to-eat meals and central kitchen products. The Feed and Industrial Products segment is involved in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of products, such as animal feeds, non-edible palm and lauric products, agricultural commodities, oleochemicals, gas oil, and biodiesel. The Plantation and Sugar Milling segment engages in the cultivation and milling of palm oil and sugarcane. The Others segment provides logistics and jetty port services, as well as engages in investment activities. The company was formerly known as Ezyhealth Asia Pacific Ltd and changed its name to Wilmar International Limited in July 2006. Wilmar International Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About Dundee

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Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

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