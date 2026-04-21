Head to Head Analysis: DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) and Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN)

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) and Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DXP Enterprises and Wuhan General Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXP Enterprises 0 0 2 1 3.33 Wuhan General Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

DXP Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $154.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.77%. Given DXP Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DXP Enterprises is more favorable than Wuhan General Group.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DXP Enterprises has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wuhan General Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

74.8% of DXP Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of DXP Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of Wuhan General Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DXP Enterprises and Wuhan General Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXP Enterprises 4.40% 18.83% 6.04% Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DXP Enterprises and Wuhan General Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXP Enterprises $2.02 billion 1.21 $88.68 million $5.38 29.14 Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DXP Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Wuhan General Group.

Summary

DXP Enterprises beats Wuhan General Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXP Enterprises

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DXP Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS). The SC segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services. It offers a range of MRO products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, fastener, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories. This segment serves customers in the oil and gas, food and beverage, petrochemical, transportation, other general industrial, mining, construction, chemical, municipal, agriculture, and pulp and paper industries. The SCS segment manages procurement and inventory vinventory optimization and management, storeroom management, transaction consolidation and control, vendor oversight and procurement cost optimization, productivity improvement, and customized reporting services. Its programs include SmartAgreement, a procurement solution for various MRO categories; SmartBuy, an on-site or centralized MRO procurement solution; SmartSource, an on-site procurement and storeroom management solution; SmartStore, an e-Catalog solution; SmartVend, an industrial dispensing solution; and SmartServ, an integrated service pump solution. The IPS segment fabricates and assembles custom-made pump packages; remanufactures pumps; and manufactures branded private label pumps. DXP Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Wuhan General Group

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Wuhan General Group (China), Inc., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness. The company offers its products for medical applications, including cancer, mental disorders, chronic pain, and others. Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

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