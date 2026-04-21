iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Trading Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.63 and last traded at $39.45. 290,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 872,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.91.

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Trading Down 1.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $714.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.76.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Silver Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that earn the majority of their revenues from silver mining. SLVP was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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