Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 14,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 26,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Ono Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.2%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

About Ono Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription drugs and diagnostics. Headquartered in Osaka, the company traces its origins to the early 18th century and has grown into a global specialty‐pharmaceutical firm. Its product portfolio spans oncology, immunology, allergy and inflammatory diseases, with a notable focus on novel immunotherapies.

In oncology, Ono Pharmaceutical is best known for co‐developing and commercializing nivolumab (Opdivo), an anti–PD‐1 immune checkpoint inhibitor developed in partnership with Bristol‐Myers Squibb.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.