Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $102.92 and last traded at $102.92. Approximately 474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.64.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average of $101.29.

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Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.0985 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

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PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States consumer companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including retail, automotive, leisure and recreation, media and real estate.

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