WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.58. 21,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 62,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48.

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Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZD. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 539.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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