Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) CFO Tiago Miranda Sells 5,831 Shares

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) CFO Tiago Miranda sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $29,329.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,900. This represents a 16.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tiago Miranda also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 16th, Tiago Miranda sold 4,400 shares of Atlas Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $22,000.00.

Atlas Lithium Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 608,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,626. The company has a market cap of $140.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -0.40. Atlas Lithium Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlas Lithium ( NASDAQ:ATLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.90 million. Analysts predict that Atlas Lithium Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlas Lithium in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Atlas Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Atlas Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Atlas Lithium

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Lithium

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas Lithium

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Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. The company also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, copper, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects.

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